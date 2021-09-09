DMG Blockchain is the First to Join MaraPool

MaraPool is a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining pool that is fully audited by a third-party firm in the U.S. The pool provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG. On September 13, 2021 DMG will begin pointing 100% of its hashrate towards the MaraPool. Upon DMG being the first to join, MaraPool will then be open to additional Bitcoin mining companies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that DMG has become the first Canadian Bitcoin miner to join the mining pool of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MARA) commonly referred to as MaraPool .

Sheldon Bennett, DMG Blockchain’s CEO, said, “Marathon has consistently remained at the forefront of not only scaling but professionalizing the Bitcoin mining industry. Their mining pool, which leverages our industry-leading software, is no different. While many mining pools lack transparency and accountability, MaraPool excels at both. We believe that being the first to join shows our confidence in MaraPool, and we look forward to others joining and benefiting from MaraPool as well.”

“After experiencing difficulties with mining pools outside the U.S., we decided to launch our own pool that would reflect the values and needs of enterprising North American Bitcoin miners,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “After many months of testing, we have now opened the pool to other Bitcoin miners that share our beliefs and our desire to improve miners’ processes. DMG Blockchain has long been an innovator in this regard, having worked closely with us on this initiative, and we are pleased to welcome them to MaraPool.”

DMG to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Investment Conference

In addition, Mr. Bennett will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021. He will deliver the corporate presentation, which will become available beginning on September 13 at 7:00 AM ET. Investors can register for the conference here: www.hcwevents.com.