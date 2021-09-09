Marlene Carl Joins Tucows' Board of Directors
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 09.09.2021, 14:10 | 24 | 0 |
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) -
Investment management leader with expertise in digital infrastructure joins
board to support Tucows' growing internet services portfolio
Today https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=3644216147&u=http%3A%2F%2F
tucows.com%2F&a=Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to
making the internet better, announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment
management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors.
Investment management leader with expertise in digital infrastructure joins
board to support Tucows' growing internet services portfolio
Today https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=3644216147&u=http%3A%2F%2F
tucows.com%2F&a=Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to
making the internet better, announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment
management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors.
Marlene is a proven global leader in investment management, with a niche
expertise in digital infrastructure financing for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)
projects.
"Marlene has a thorough understanding of the work we do and how we plan to
expand our services and footprint in the coming years. Her experience with
digital infrastructure financing and her deep understanding of existing FTTH
markets will be a great asset to our team," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows.
"We're thrilled to have her join our board as we continue to expand our global
offerings."
At MEDIQON Group AG, a German publicly traded company focused on entrepreneurial
and long-term investments, Marlene is responsible for an expansive portfolio of
small and mid-sized companies from a variety of sectors. Prior to joining
MEDIQON in 2020, Marlene worked for eight years on financing digital
infrastructure in Europe, specifically supporting rural fiber-to-the-home
roll-outs and data center development for banks, including Berenberg and NIBC
Bank based in Hamburg, London and Frankfurt.
Marlene holds a Master of Science from the Frankfurt School of Finance and
Management with a focus in capital markets.
Tucows also announced today that Rawleigh H. Ralls will be stepping down from
its board of directors. Rawleigh has served on Tucows' board of directors since
May 2009 and, after 11 years of support, will be retiring.
"We appreciate all of Rawleigh's help and efforts over the years," added Noss.
"He was a critical member of our board and we would not be where we are today
without him."
Changes to Tucows' board of directors were effective as of September 7, 2021.
To learn more about Tucows, its global operations, or investor news, please
visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=2346643424&u=http%3A%2F%2F
tucows.com%2F&a=tucows.com .
About Tucows
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=486922484&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows
.com%2F&a=Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services,
domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet (https://c212.net/c/lin
k/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=3473237896&u=https%3A%2F%2Fting.com%2FInternet&a=Ting+
Internet) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer
support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access,
provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=1332938454&u=https%3A%2F%2Fopens
rs.com%2F&a=OpenSRS , https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=860195147&
u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enom.com%2F&a=Enom , and https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o
=3283930-1&h=2734900767&u=https%3A%2F%2Fascio.com%2F&a=Ascio combined manage
approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services
through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. https://c21
2.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=1725900222&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhover.com%2F&a=H
over makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain
names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate
website: https://tucows.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=899
417990&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com) .
Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc.
or its subsidiaries.
Media Contact: Madeleine Stoesser, PR and Corporate Communications Lead, Tucows,
mstoesser@tucowsinc.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/82005/5015905
OTS: Tucows Inc.
expertise in digital infrastructure financing for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)
projects.
"Marlene has a thorough understanding of the work we do and how we plan to
expand our services and footprint in the coming years. Her experience with
digital infrastructure financing and her deep understanding of existing FTTH
markets will be a great asset to our team," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows.
"We're thrilled to have her join our board as we continue to expand our global
offerings."
At MEDIQON Group AG, a German publicly traded company focused on entrepreneurial
and long-term investments, Marlene is responsible for an expansive portfolio of
small and mid-sized companies from a variety of sectors. Prior to joining
MEDIQON in 2020, Marlene worked for eight years on financing digital
infrastructure in Europe, specifically supporting rural fiber-to-the-home
roll-outs and data center development for banks, including Berenberg and NIBC
Bank based in Hamburg, London and Frankfurt.
Marlene holds a Master of Science from the Frankfurt School of Finance and
Management with a focus in capital markets.
Tucows also announced today that Rawleigh H. Ralls will be stepping down from
its board of directors. Rawleigh has served on Tucows' board of directors since
May 2009 and, after 11 years of support, will be retiring.
"We appreciate all of Rawleigh's help and efforts over the years," added Noss.
"He was a critical member of our board and we would not be where we are today
without him."
Changes to Tucows' board of directors were effective as of September 7, 2021.
To learn more about Tucows, its global operations, or investor news, please
visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=2346643424&u=http%3A%2F%2F
tucows.com%2F&a=tucows.com .
About Tucows
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=486922484&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows
.com%2F&a=Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services,
domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet (https://c212.net/c/lin
k/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=3473237896&u=https%3A%2F%2Fting.com%2FInternet&a=Ting+
Internet) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer
support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access,
provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=1332938454&u=https%3A%2F%2Fopens
rs.com%2F&a=OpenSRS , https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=860195147&
u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enom.com%2F&a=Enom , and https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o
=3283930-1&h=2734900767&u=https%3A%2F%2Fascio.com%2F&a=Ascio combined manage
approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services
through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. https://c21
2.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=1725900222&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhover.com%2F&a=H
over makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain
names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate
website: https://tucows.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=899
417990&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com) .
Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc.
or its subsidiaries.
Media Contact: Madeleine Stoesser, PR and Corporate Communications Lead, Tucows,
mstoesser@tucowsinc.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/82005/5015905
OTS: Tucows Inc.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0