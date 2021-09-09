Marlene Carl Joins Tucows' Board of Directors

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) -



Investment management leader with expertise in digital infrastructure joins

board to support Tucows' growing internet services portfolio



Today https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=3644216147&u=http%3A%2F%2F

tucows.com%2F&a=Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global company dedicated to

making the internet better, announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment

management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors.





Marlene is a proven global leader in investment management, with a nicheexpertise in digital infrastructure financing for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)projects."Marlene has a thorough understanding of the work we do and how we plan toexpand our services and footprint in the coming years. Her experience withdigital infrastructure financing and her deep understanding of existing FTTHmarkets will be a great asset to our team," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows."We're thrilled to have her join our board as we continue to expand our globalofferings."At MEDIQON Group AG, a German publicly traded company focused on entrepreneurialand long-term investments, Marlene is responsible for an expansive portfolio ofsmall and mid-sized companies from a variety of sectors. Prior to joiningMEDIQON in 2020, Marlene worked for eight years on financing digitalinfrastructure in Europe, specifically supporting rural fiber-to-the-homeroll-outs and data center development for banks, including Berenberg and NIBCBank based in Hamburg, London and Frankfurt.Marlene holds a Master of Science from the Frankfurt School of Finance andManagement with a focus in capital markets.Tucows also announced today that Rawleigh H. Ralls will be stepping down fromits board of directors. Rawleigh has served on Tucows' board of directors sinceMay 2009 and, after 11 years of support, will be retiring."We appreciate all of Rawleigh's help and efforts over the years," added Noss."He was a critical member of our board and we would not be where we are todaywithout him."Changes to Tucows' board of directors were effective as of September 7, 2021.To learn more about Tucows, its global operations, or investor news, pleasevisit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=2346643424&u=http%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com%2F&a=tucows.com .About Tucowshttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=486922484&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com%2F&a=Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services,domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=3473237896&u=https%3A%2F%2Fting.com%2FInternet&a=Ting+Internet) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customersupport. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access,provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=1332938454&u=https%3A%2F%2Fopensrs.com%2F&a=OpenSRS , https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=860195147&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enom.com%2F&a=Enom , and https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=2734900767&u=https%3A%2F%2Fascio.com%2F&a=Ascio combined manageapproximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added servicesthrough a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=1725900222&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhover.com%2F&a=Hover makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domainnames and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporatewebsite: https://tucows.com (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3283930-1&h=899417990&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Ftucows.com) .Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc.or its subsidiaries.Media Contact: Madeleine Stoesser, PR and Corporate Communications Lead, Tucows,mstoesser@tucowsinc.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/82005/5015905OTS: Tucows Inc.