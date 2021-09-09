Syros Announces First Patient Dosed in SELECT-AML-1 Trial of Tamibarotene in Combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine in Newly Diagnosed Unfit AML

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the SELECT-AML-1 clinical trial of tamibarotene, its first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine. The randomized Phase 2 trial is enrolling RARA-positive newly diagnosed unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“Despite recent advances, one third of newly diagnosed unfit AML patients still don’t respond to front-line treatment and many more relapse,” said Eytan M. Stein, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine and Director of the Program for Drug Development in Leukemia at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “These patients need new therapies that can deliver durable remissions with minimal or manageable toxicities. I am encouraged by tamibarotene’s distinct safety profile, as well as the compelling clinical and translational data that has emerged, suggesting it may benefit patients in the greatest need of new treatment options. I look forward to further exploring its potential in this clinical trial as part of a triplet regimen with venetoclax and azacitidine.”

Tamibarotene has demonstrated promising results in combination with azacitidine in RARA-positive newly diagnosed AML patients who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy. At the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2020, Syros presented data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, demonstrating a 67% overall response rate and a 61% composite complete response (CR/CRi) rate. The data also showed that tamibarotene in combination with azacitidine was generally well-tolerated, with no evidence of increased myelosuppression compared to single-agent azacitidine.

Also at ASH, Syros presented translational data demonstrating that most RARA-positive newly diagnosed unfit AML patients in the Phase 2 trial of tamibarotene had a monocytic disease phenotype associated with resistance to venetoclax, which, in combination with azacitidine, is the standard of care for newly diagnosed unfit patients. These data suggest that the RARA biomarker selects for patients who are more likely to benefit from tamibarotene and who may be less likely to benefit from venetoclax.