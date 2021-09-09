Lomiko Metals Inc. Launches New Bilingual Web Site to Communicate with Investors and Stakeholders on Positive PEA for La Loutre Graphite Project

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals Inc or “Lomiko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has launched a new web site, http://www.lomiko.com, in French and English to communicate the positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its 100 percent-owned La Loutre Project in south-eastern Quebec released July 29, 2021. Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”) will complete the PEA in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) for filing on SEDAR which will also be fully translated. Lomiko has also initiated an Environmental Baseline Study and Communication Relations Plan announced August 27, 2021 and aims to initiate a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) to advance its La Loutre Project towards production as part of a development strategy while continuing its aggressive drilling programs to maximize value creation.

Highlights of the PEA (all figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated):