Peeks Social to Launch Subscription Service

The Company is pleased to announce that it is launching a subscription service September 2021 on its Peeks Social platform. Peeks Social is an ecommerce enabled live-streaming platform that allows streamers to interact and transact with a global audience. Here-to-for, content on the Peeks Social platform was only available on a pay-per-view basis. As of September 2021, Peeks Social will allow its content creators to sell monthly subscriptions to their content. In addition, the company has upgraded the Peeks Social platform to facilitate the upload of images and other media types, thereby allowing content creators to create and sell a variety of content. Unlike its competitors, Peeks offers its users daily payouts, 2 fully functional mobile apps and a website.

Management believes that its subscription service will enhance customer retention and provide the Company with a significant source of recurring revenues. For more information on Peeks Social upcoming release of its subscription services please visit us at https://www.peeks.social/new-features-launching-fall

