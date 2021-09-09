checkAd

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra, will participate in a fireside conversation with Justin Kim, Executive Director, Biotech Equity Research for Oppenheimer & Co. at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:55 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available on the Investors & Media page of the company’s website. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modulating therapies to treat ocular and systemic diseases. Two of the company’s lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP, which are pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection), a drug candidate in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

