Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra, will participate in a fireside conversation with Justin Kim, Executive Director, Biotech Equity Research for Oppenheimer & Co. at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:55 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conversation will be available on the Investors & Media page of the company’s website. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.