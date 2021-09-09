MedMen Announces Grand Opening of Orlando, Florida, Dispensary

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( “MedMen” or the “Company” ) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the opening of its newest store location in Orlando, Florida. MedMen Orlando will occupy 5,500 square feet of prime retail territory on 11551 University Boulevard and serve as a key focal point of the Company’s operations in the vibrant and burgeoning Central Florida area. This latest opening brings MedMen’s national store count to 27, including 6 locations in Florida, and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to rapid growth and new store openings.

“Florida continues to be one of our most exciting areas for growth,” said Tom Lynch, CEO, MedMen. “Not only is the patient population growing in the country’s third largest state, but we believe the patients of Florida can be better served with our differentiated MedMen products. We hold quality and safety above all else, are growing our assortment and tailoring everything – from our potency to our parking spaces – to what Florida patients need and deserve.”

Staffed by graduates of MedMen’s robust employee training program, MedMen Orlando will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including an array of high cannabinoid and terpene offerings and a diverse selection of brands such as MedMen Red, Luxlyte and the award-winning Mary’s Medicinals. These premium products will be available in-store or through in-store pickup orders placed in advance via phone or MedMen’s proprietary online ordering service for patients and Buds rewards members.

Florida has a rich cannabis history and is home to one of the world’s most knowledgeable medical marijuana patient populations. The city of Orlando is arguably one of the world’s most highly sought after tourist destinations, welcoming approximately 60 million tourists annually.

Continued Lynch, “The Florida market is one of MedMen’s most exciting levers for expansion as we continue to execute against a disciplined growth plan to create the industry’s premier retail experience. As one of the most recognizable names in cannabis, we’re committed to serving Floridians with best-in-class service, brands and an inimitable shopping experience, as well as a deep understanding, appreciation and respect for the medicine we are providing to thousands of patients.”

MedMen is North America’s leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, as well as in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

