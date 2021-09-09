checkAd

MedMen Announces Grand Opening of Orlando, Florida, Dispensary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the opening of its newest store location in Orlando, Florida. MedMen Orlando will occupy 5,500 square feet of prime retail territory on 11551 University Boulevard and serve as a key focal point of the Company’s operations in the vibrant and burgeoning Central Florida area. This latest opening brings MedMen’s national store count to 27, including 6 locations in Florida, and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to rapid growth and new store openings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005252/en/

MedMen Orlando (Photo: Business Wire)

MedMen Orlando (Photo: Business Wire)

“Florida continues to be one of our most exciting areas for growth,” said Tom Lynch, CEO, MedMen. “Not only is the patient population growing in the country’s third largest state, but we believe the patients of Florida can be better served with our differentiated MedMen products. We hold quality and safety above all else, are growing our assortment and tailoring everything – from our potency to our parking spaces – to what Florida patients need and deserve.”

Staffed by graduates of MedMen’s robust employee training program, MedMen Orlando will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including an array of high cannabinoid and terpene offerings and a diverse selection of brands such as MedMen Red, Luxlyte and the award-winning Mary’s Medicinals. These premium products will be available in-store or through in-store pickup orders placed in advance via phone or MedMen’s proprietary online ordering service for patients and Buds rewards members.

Florida has a rich cannabis history and is home to one of the world’s most knowledgeable medical marijuana patient populations. The city of Orlando is arguably one of the world’s most highly sought after tourist destinations, welcoming approximately 60 million tourists annually.

Continued Lynch, “The Florida market is one of MedMen’s most exciting levers for expansion as we continue to execute against a disciplined growth plan to create the industry’s premier retail experience. As one of the most recognizable names in cannabis, we’re committed to serving Floridians with best-in-class service, brands and an inimitable shopping experience, as well as a deep understanding, appreciation and respect for the medicine we are providing to thousands of patients.”

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North America’s leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, as well as in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MedMen Announces Grand Opening of Orlando, Florida, Dispensary MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the opening of its newest store location in Orlando, Florida. MedMen Orlando will occupy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21MedMen To Announce Year Ended and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 23, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund Expansion and Transform Balance Sheet
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten