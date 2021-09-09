checkAd

Service Line Protection Available for Hallsdale-Powell Utility District Homeowners

Hallsdale-Powell Utility District has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to make available a new program that provides protection for the water and sewer service lines that connect customer homes to the District’s systems. This new Service Line Program builds upon the District’s Leak Protection Program, launched in March 2021, that protects customers from high water bills due to leaks on the customer side of the meter. The new SLWA Program takes this a step further by providing service plans to assist customers with the cost and management of repairs needed on leaking water lines and blocked or collapsed sewer lines. The Program is entirely voluntary and available at affordable monthly prices.

“Many homeowners do not know that repairs to the water or sewer service pipes on their property are their responsibility,” said Darren Cardwell, Hallsdale-Powell Utility District General Manager. “In the event of a service line failure, the homeowner is responsible for scheduling the repair and covering the associated cost. As homes in our territory age along with the infrastructure serving them, these SLWA repair service plans provide our customers with an optional solution so they can be prepared for this type of unexpected repair.”

The SLWA Service Line Program protects against repairs needed to these service line pipes on homeowners’ property. These are repairs not covered by basic homeowners insurance or by Hallsdale-Powell Utility District. If a customer’s service line needs a repair, a simple call to the SLWA 24-hour hotline will dispatch a local, licensed contractor familiar with local codes to make the covered repairs. There are no service fees or deductibles. This Program is voluntary, provided at no cost to the District and no utility funds are used to promote or administer it.

“Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair; they also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of SLWA parent HomeServe USA. “We’re honored to be partnering with Hallsdale-Powell Utility District and look forward to providing local homeowners with the assistance they need when faced with a repair emergency.”

SLWA, a Hallsdale-Powell community partner supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Eastern Tennessee, is part of HomeServe USA Corp (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.7 million customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2003, SLWA is the trusted source of utility line protection programs endorsed by the National League of Cities. Together with HomeServe, SLWA is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 1,000 leading city, municipal and utility partners.

Hallsdale-Powell Utility District customers with questions about this service, or interested in enrolling, can contact SLWA at 866-922-9006 or visit www.slwofa.com.




