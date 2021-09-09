Embark to Host Embark Day on September 22 Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

Embark Trucks (“Embark” or “the company”), a leading developer of self-driving software for the trucking industry, today announced it will host Embark Day on September 22, 2021 at its San Francisco headquarters. Embark Day will bring together a variety of constituents including investors, media, and equity research analysts for a deep dive into the company’s technology, business, and strategy. Embark Day will take place ahead of the company’s planned listing on Nasdaq, following the completion of its previously announced business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) (“Northern Genesis 2”).

At the investor-focused event, members of Embark’s leadership team – including co-founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues and CFO Richard Hawwa – will provide attendees with an update on Embark since the announcement of the definitive business combination agreement with Northern Genesis 2 on June 23, 2021, as well as feature additional members of the Embark team during the following sessions:

An Open House with the Embark Team, including co-founder and CTO Brandon Moak and other industry-leading experts in Engineering, Operations, Partnerships, and Policy

The opportunity to experience Embark’s technology first-hand and ride in an Embark-equipped self-driving truck at Embark’s Oakland Transfer Point site

A detailed business update from CEO Alex Rodrigues and CFO Richard Hawwa

An in-depth look at Embark’s differentiated go-to market partnership strategy

Insight from existing Embark investor and Partner and Head of Growth at Sequoia Capital, Pat Grady

A fireside chat with the Honorable Elaine Chao, Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Labor

More exciting developments to be announced on Embark Day

​​Embark is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $700 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 30,000 trucks.