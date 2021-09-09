checkAd

Embark to Host Embark Day on September 22 Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Embark Trucks (“Embark” or “the company”), a leading developer of self-driving software for the trucking industry, today announced it will host Embark Day on September 22, 2021 at its San Francisco headquarters. Embark Day will bring together a variety of constituents including investors, media, and equity research analysts for a deep dive into the company’s technology, business, and strategy. Embark Day will take place ahead of the company’s planned listing on Nasdaq, following the completion of its previously announced business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) (“Northern Genesis 2”).

At the investor-focused event, members of Embark’s leadership team – including co-founder and CEO Alex Rodrigues and CFO Richard Hawwa – will provide attendees with an update on Embark since the announcement of the definitive business combination agreement with Northern Genesis 2 on June 23, 2021, as well as feature additional members of the Embark team during the following sessions:

  • An Open House with the Embark Team, including co-founder and CTO Brandon Moak and other industry-leading experts in Engineering, Operations, Partnerships, and Policy
  • The opportunity to experience Embark’s technology first-hand and ride in an Embark-equipped self-driving truck at Embark’s Oakland Transfer Point site
  • A detailed business update from CEO Alex Rodrigues and CFO Richard Hawwa
  • An in-depth look at Embark’s differentiated go-to market partnership strategy
  • Insight from existing Embark investor and Partner and Head of Growth at Sequoia Capital, Pat Grady
  • A fireside chat with the Honorable Elaine Chao, Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Labor
  • More exciting developments to be announced on Embark Day

Please email investorrelations@embarktrucks.com if you are interested in attending or learning more.

About Embark

​​Embark is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $700 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program. The company partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation, collectively representing over 30,000 trucks.

Seite 1 von 4


Northern Genesis Acquisition II Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embark to Host Embark Day on September 22 Ahead of Nasdaq Listing Embark Trucks (“Embark” or “the company”), a leading developer of self-driving software for the trucking industry, today announced it will host Embark Day on September 22, 2021 at its San Francisco headquarters. Embark Day will bring together a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020