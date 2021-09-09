checkAd

Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform Available on Microsoft Azure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Dynatrace and Microsoft announced today they have expanded their strategic collaboration to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform will be available as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure, providing customers increased flexibility and choice when selecting cloud service providers. In addition, the Dynatrace platform will be available natively in the Microsoft Azure Portal, making Dynatrace setup automatic while also streamlining procurement and simplifying the user experience. These enhancements make it easier than ever for Dynatrace’s and Microsoft’s joint customers to leverage Dynatrace’s deep cloud observability, advanced AIOps, and continuous runtime application security capabilities in Microsoft Azure and multicloud environments.

“Dynatrace and Azure have transformed the way we work by helping us drive digital innovation at the speed our business requires,” said Mark Forrester, Digital Readiness Manager at Mitchells & Butlers. “Dynatrace’s deep observability and advanced AIOps enable our developers to ensure only the highest quality code makes it to production without manual checks or intervention, which accelerates our delivery of new digital services for our customers.”

“We are delighted that the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform will be available on Microsoft Azure so customers can intelligently monitor and manage their Azure and multicloud workloads, automate manual processes, accelerate cloud adoption, and benefit from modernization initiatives,” said Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Sales, Microsoft. “In addition, making Dynatrace available natively in the Azure portal and available in the Azure Marketplace will make it easy for customers to find and realize the benefits of this powerful solution.”

Dynatrace’s native presence in the Azure Portal enables customers to:

  • Procure and deploy the Dynatrace platform with just a few clicks and consolidate billing through the Azure Marketplace.
  • Easily send Azure logs and metrics to Dynatrace, adding to Dynatrace distributed tracing and code-level analysis for complete observability.
  • View and manage Azure resources monitored by Dynatrace.
  • Automatically receive Dynatrace software updates.
  • Access the Dynatrace platform with Single Sign-On using Azure credentials.

“Microsoft is a critical partner, and we share a goal to empower the world’s largest organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Delivering the Dynatrace platform as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure makes it easy for more organizations to leverage Dynatrace’s industry-leading observability, AIOps, and application security to tame the most complex cloud environments, reduce risk and manual effort, and drive more innovation.”

Dynatrace SaaS on Microsoft Azure will be generally available within 90 days. Dynatrace on the Azure portal will be available for early access customers within 90 days, with general availability coming soon. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog or the Dynatrace on Azure solution landing page. For additional details on the partnership, read the Microsoft story about Dynatrace.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Dynatrace Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform Available on Microsoft Azure Dynatrace and Microsoft announced today they have expanded their strategic collaboration to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform will be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Dynatrace Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Citi 2021 Global Technology Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Dynatrace Extends Application Security to .NET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten