Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform Available on Microsoft Azure

“Dynatrace and Azure have transformed the way we work by helping us drive digital innovation at the speed our business requires,” said Mark Forrester, Digital Readiness Manager at Mitchells & Butlers. “Dynatrace’s deep observability and advanced AIOps enable our developers to ensure only the highest quality code makes it to production without manual checks or intervention, which accelerates our delivery of new digital services for our customers.”

Dynatrace and Microsoft announced today they have expanded their strategic collaboration to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform will be available as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure, providing customers increased flexibility and choice when selecting cloud service providers. In addition, the Dynatrace platform will be available natively in the Microsoft Azure Portal , making Dynatrace setup automatic while also streamlining procurement and simplifying the user experience. These enhancements make it easier than ever for Dynatrace’s and Microsoft’s joint customers to leverage Dynatrace’s deep cloud observability, advanced AIOps, and continuous runtime application security capabilities in Microsoft Azure and multicloud environments.

“We are delighted that the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform will be available on Microsoft Azure so customers can intelligently monitor and manage their Azure and multicloud workloads, automate manual processes, accelerate cloud adoption, and benefit from modernization initiatives,” said Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Sales, Microsoft. “In addition, making Dynatrace available natively in the Azure portal and available in the Azure Marketplace will make it easy for customers to find and realize the benefits of this powerful solution.”

Dynatrace’s native presence in the Azure Portal enables customers to:

Procure and deploy the Dynatrace platform with just a few clicks and consolidate billing through the Azure Marketplace.

Easily send Azure logs and metrics to Dynatrace, adding to Dynatrace distributed tracing and code-level analysis for complete observability.

View and manage Azure resources monitored by Dynatrace.

Automatically receive Dynatrace software updates.

Access the Dynatrace platform with Single Sign-On using Azure credentials.

“Microsoft is a critical partner, and we share a goal to empower the world’s largest organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Delivering the Dynatrace platform as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure makes it easy for more organizations to leverage Dynatrace’s industry-leading observability, AIOps, and application security to tame the most complex cloud environments, reduce risk and manual effort, and drive more innovation.”

Dynatrace SaaS on Microsoft Azure will be generally available within 90 days. Dynatrace on the Azure portal will be available for early access customers within 90 days, with general availability coming soon. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog or the Dynatrace on Azure solution landing page. For additional details on the partnership, read the Microsoft story about Dynatrace.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

