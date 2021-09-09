Olympic Steel Names Cassandra Powers Vice President Human Resources

Ms. Powers’ promotion is part of a planned succession. She will succeed Ken F. Sloan, who has announced his plan to retire in 2022. In her new role, Ms. Powers will report directly to Richard T. Marabito, Olympic Steel’s Chief Executive Officer, and lead the Company’s strategic employee acquisition, engagement, development and retention efforts.

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that Cassandra (Cassy) Powers has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources.

“Cassy is a positive, energetic advocate for our employees and a valued member of, and partner for, our leadership team,” said Mr. Marabito. “She is an outstanding role model for our Core Values, a champion for our continued diversity, equity and inclusion work, and brings a clear strategic vision for the future of our talent management efforts.”

Ms. Powers joined Olympic Steel’s Human Resources team in 2016, bringing with her more than 11 years of human resources and talent acquisition experience. Throughout her tenure, she has earned roles of increasing responsibility, including leading the Company’s recruitment efforts as Talent Acquisition Manager and, most recently, supporting strategic talent management as Regional Human Resources Manager.

Ms. Powers earned her bachelor’s degree in business and organizational communication from the University of Akron. She is a Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and serves on the Metals Service Center Institute (MSCI) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 35 facilities in North America.

