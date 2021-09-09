DMG Blockchain Set To Join Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Pool, MaraPool

On Monday September 13, 2021, DMG Blockchain will begin pointing 100% of its hash rate towards MaraPool, as the pool opens to additional Bitcoin mining companies. MaraPool is a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining pool that is focused on reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining through carbon neutral mining. The pool, which is fully audited by a third-party firm in the U.S., provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG.

“After experiencing difficulties with mining pools outside the U.S., we decided to launch our own pool that would reflect the values and needs of enterprising North American Bitcoin miners,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “After many months of testing, we have now opened the pool to other Bitcoin miners that share our beliefs and our desire to improve miners’ processes. DMG Blockchain has long been an innovator in this regard, having worked closely with us on this initiative, and we are pleased to welcome them to MaraPool.”

Sheldon Bennett, DMG Blockchain’s CEO, added, “Marathon has consistently remained at the forefront of not only scaling but professionalizing the Bitcoin mining industry. Their mining pool, which leverages our industry-leading software, is no different. While many mining pools lack transparency and accountability, MaraPool excels at both. We believe that being part of MaraPool will improve our operations, and we look forward to benefiting from this change.”

On September 9, 2021, Marathon will be promoting MaraPool’s features and benefits at Bitmain’s Digital Mining Energy Conference in Miami, FL. To learn more about MaraPool, or to apply to join, visit marapool.com .

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of September 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below.