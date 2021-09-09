Metacrine Achieves Full Enrollment for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients With Nash

Exceeded enrollment target of 180 total patients

Interim data from the first 60 patients expected early in the fourth quarter of 2021

Topline MET642 trial results from all patients are anticipated in the first half of 2022



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment for its Phase 2a trial evaluating MET642, an optimized farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company plans to report interim data from the first 60 patients early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“As a potentially best-in-class FXR agonist, MET642 has motivated investigators, and most importantly patients, to participate in our study despite a challenging Covid-19 environment,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, Metacrine. “Thanks to the diligent work of our clinical operations team and partners, we are just a few weeks away from announcing the MET642 interim results, which would enable initiation of a liver biopsy study in NASH and a proof-of-concept study in IBD in the first half of 2022.”