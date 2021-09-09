checkAd

Metacrine Achieves Full Enrollment for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients With Nash

  • Exceeded enrollment target of 180 total patients
  • Interim data from the first 60 patients expected early in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Topline MET642 trial results from all patients are anticipated in the first half of 2022

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment for its Phase 2a trial evaluating MET642, an optimized farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The Company plans to report interim data from the first 60 patients early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“As a potentially best-in-class FXR agonist, MET642 has motivated investigators, and most importantly patients, to participate in our study despite a challenging Covid-19 environment,” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, Metacrine. “Thanks to the diligent work of our clinical operations team and partners, we are just a few weeks away from announcing the MET642 interim results, which would enable initiation of a liver biopsy study in NASH and a proof-of-concept study in IBD in the first half of 2022.”

The Phase 2a study (NCT04773964) is a 16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity of MET642, as measured by reductions in liver fat content with magnetic resonance imaging-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), changes in liver enzymes, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and incidence of pruritis, at 3 mg and 6 mg dose levels.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

