StrongBox Data Solutions Expands Global Channel Program

StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS), the leading provider of autonomous large-scale data management and archive solutions, today announced a newly enhanced, multifaceted global channel program. The SBDS Ambassador Partner Program provides powerful new tools and resources, including a new online portal for channel partners and solution providers to help fast-track the growth of their businesses.

“Growth in unstructured data across all industries is accelerating the demand for an intelligent data management platform like StrongLink, a software solution that helps IT organizations get control of storage costs and complexity in multi-vendor environments,” said Floyd Christofferson, CEO at StrongBox Data Solutions. “The focus of our expanded global channel program is to not only provide our partners with margin protection and better business enablement tools but also to make it easier for partners to provide value to their customers.”