StrongBox Data Solutions Expands Global Channel Program
StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS), the leading provider of autonomous large-scale data management and archive solutions, today announced a newly enhanced, multifaceted global channel program. The SBDS Ambassador Partner Program provides powerful new tools and resources, including a new online portal for channel partners and solution providers to help fast-track the growth of their businesses.
“Growth in unstructured data across all industries is accelerating the demand for an intelligent data management platform like StrongLink, a software solution that helps IT organizations get control of storage costs and complexity in multi-vendor environments,” said Floyd Christofferson, CEO at StrongBox Data Solutions. “The focus of our expanded global channel program is to not only provide our partners with margin protection and better business enablement tools but also to make it easier for partners to provide value to their customers.”
SBDS is 100 percent channel-focused and is committed to helping partners grow their customer base. The recently announced third-generation StrongLink platform widens the opportunities for all channel partners, including MSPs, VARs, solution integrators and strategic alliance partners.
The enhanced Ambassador Partner Program provides a wealth of new resources and benefits, including:
- 100% Guaranteed Deal Registration and Protection. The streamlined registration process protects partner investment in developing accounts and projects.
- New, Easy-Access Partner Portal. The centralized platform helps partners leverage sales enablement tools, a library of collateral and content, white papers, use cases, product and competitive-based training, private deal tracking, co-brandable assets, and ready-to-execute marketing campaigns.
- Disruptive Pricing Model and Recurring Revenue Streams. StrongLink’s disruptive pricing model provides partners with competitive margins and recurring revenue opportunities while offering customers predictable pricing based on required performance, not capacity, so costs do not increase as data volumes grow.
- Sales Support and Access to Qualified Leads. Regular sales and support calls, plus an inside sales team to assist with driving qualified leads through lead-nurturing and call campaigns.
- Marketing Investment Funds. StrongBox Data gives partners access to a proposal-based pool of funds and allocates resources to help partners drive more business and strong ROI projects.
- Differentiated Data Management Technology. StrongLink’s leading-edge technology enables customers to eliminate data silos, avoid vendor lock-in to manage data globally across any storage type from any vendor, including cloud and tape, saving significant storage and operational costs.
In addition, SBDS’ recently released StrongLink 3.2 software provides increased levels of automation and performance, offering channel partners a vendor-neutral solution to data and multi-vendor storage resource management. These capabilities enable partners to add value by providing their customers with a proven solution to address the problems of bridging data silos, managing data sprawl, and extending on-premises data storage into the cloud without interrupting user access. It also allows organizations to seamlessly manage data across all storage types, including flash, disk, tape, and cloud.
