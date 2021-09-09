checkAd

ABC and Procore Announce Partnership to Provide Construction Management Solutions for ABC Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:03  |  21   |   |   

Associated Builders and Contractors and Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced a partnership that provides ABC chapters and members exclusive discounted pricing on their new purchases of Procore products and services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005189/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Many of our members are eager to boost their technology portfolio to enhance profitability, safety and efficiency, and this partnership can help our members achieve their goals,” said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of construction technology and innovation. “Procore is already a valued ABC Tech Alliance member and part of our Tech Marketplace, and I believe that they will be a constructive business partner for our 21,000-member companies because of their many industry-leading project management solutions.”

“Procore’s vision is to improve the lives of everyone in construction, and we are honored to partner with ABC to expand access to our platform and services to all their members,” said Kristopher Lengieza, vice president of global partnerships & alliances at Procore. “We are committed to providing the construction industry with technology and partnership to build smarter.”

Procore’s platform connects entire project teams from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best—build. Procore helps increase productivity and efficiency, reduce rework and costly delays and improve safety, compliance, financial transparency and accountability.

Procore has been involved with ABC in a number of strategic initiatives since 2016, and is a member of the ABC Tech Alliance and ABC Tech Marketplace.

Additional terms and conditions apply. To learn more, visit abc.org/procore.

About ABC

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Procore Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABC and Procore Announce Partnership to Provide Construction Management Solutions for ABC Members Associated Builders and Contractors and Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced a partnership that provides ABC chapters and members exclusive discounted pricing on their new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Procore Leads Eight Key Categories in G2 2021 Fall Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21160-year-old Shaw Group in Eastern Canada Prepares for the Future with Procore
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.2178% of Corporate and Public Real Estate Owners Over Budget on Construction Projects: IDC Survey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten