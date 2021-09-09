Better Therapeutics Highlights Recent Progress and Updates Outlook Through 2022

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today provided an update on recent progress since announcing its intention to merge with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD) (“Mountain Crest II”). The merger and concurrent PIPE and debt financings are expected to close in October.

“I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made since announcing our plans to become a public company through a merger with Mountain Crest II,” said Kevin Appelbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer of Better Therapeutics. “We’ve advanced our clinical pipeline in type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Our potentially pivotal study of BT-001, a PDT for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, is approaching full enrollment, and a real-world evidence study of BT-001 is about to begin enrolling. We expect the data generated from the pivotal study will form the basis of our planned de novo submission to FDA requesting marketing authorization of BT-001, and data from the real-world evidence study, if positive, will provide compelling evidence of clinical and economic impact to support reimbursement coverage. We’ve added a fourth patent family to our intellectual property portfolio, and, through the SPAC, PIPE and debt financings, we will be well funded into 2023, as we progress towards the commercial launch of our first PDT in diabetes and advance our pipeline across multiple cardiometabolic diseases.”

The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral and psychological inputs into a series of cognitive behavioral therapy lessons and skill-building modules designed to shift neural pathways of the brain and treat the disease at its source through behavior change. Following FDA marketing authorization or clearance, it is anticipated that primary care providers will prescribe, and insurers will reimburse, Better Therapeutics’ PDTs much like they would a traditional medication.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDTs is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ PDTs are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines. For more information, visit: bettertx.com.