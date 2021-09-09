Wiley to Participate in Morningstar’s Management Behind the Moat Conference

Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Kritzmacher, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM ET. A replay of the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.wiley.com .

Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, announced that management will participate in the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat conference on Wednesday, September 15. Wiley has been assigned both ‘Wide Moat’ and ‘Exemplary Stewardship’ ratings by Morningstar.

Wiley recently reported results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, including revenue of $488 million (+9%), adjusted EBITDA of $95 million (+12%), and adjusted EPS of $0.54 (+17%).* In addition, the Company recently raised its annual dividend for the 28th consecutive year. For more information, please see http://investors.wiley.com

*Variances are at constant currency and as compared to the prior year period.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

