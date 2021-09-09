Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2021
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) has declared its distributions for the months of September, October, and November 2021.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
September
|
9/23/2021
|
9/22/2021
|
10/1/2021
|
October
|
10/22/2021
|
10/21/2021
|
11/1/2021
|
November
|
11/22/2021
|
11/19/2021
|
12/1/2021
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
|
Amount
|
Type
|
Change
from
Previous
Distribution
|
WDI
|
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
|
September
|
$0.11700
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
October
|
|
$0.11700
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
November
|
|
$0.11700
|
|
Income
|
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
Category: Distribution Related
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005439/en/
|
Wertpapier
