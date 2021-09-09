checkAd

Walgreens Mobile Clinic Administers COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines at Historically Black College and University Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

The next stops for the Walgreens mobile clinic offering walk-up access to COVID-19 and flu immunizations are focused on events tied to some of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The traveling clinic is stopping at more than a dozen locations on and off school campuses, including stops at several football “Classics” — games widely known for popular halftime shows featuring battles between school marching bands — that attract students, alumni and community members.

Walgreens mobile clinic bus making stops at historically Black college and university events throughout the month of September. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Walgreens is excited to bring our mobile clinic to HBCU events, as colleges resume campus life and other school activities,” said Carlos Cubia, senior vice president and chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance. “The present surge of the delta variant emphasizes the need to be protected, and our mobile clinic makes getting vaccinated easy, which helps us safely resume activities like attending Classic football games.”

Walgreens COVID-19 vaccine equity initiative is focused on addressing hesitancy and removing barriers that hinder access to immunizations, especially in rural and medically underserved communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Walgreens continues to accelerate access in areas that are tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index1 (SVI) through administering life-saving vaccines from retail pharmacies located in SVI areas and off-site and mobile clinics. To date, Walgreens has hosted approximately 1,300 off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics working collaboratively with local churches, civic clubs, defined national partners and other groups across the nation, including premiere HBCUs.

The mobile clinic kicked off the HBCU tour with visits to Morris College in Sumter, SC and the Miles College vs. Alabama State University and Tuskegee University vs. Fort Valley State University football games in Montgomery, AL. This week the clinic is set to make stops at LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis before making other planned stops throughout the month of September.

Dates and cities are subject to change. All stops will either be at an HBCU or held in conjunction with an HBCU program or event. Information about tour stops and walk-up clinic times will be promoted in local markets. Please follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Walgreens/, Instagram @walgreens and Twitter @walgreens.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

1 https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/placeandhealth/svi/index.html

