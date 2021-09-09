Super Group Announces Filing of Registration Statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission With Respect to Proposed Business Combination With Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp

SGHC Limited (“SGHC”, “Super Group” or the “Company”), the parent company of global online sports betting and gaming businesses operating Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering, and Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) ("SEAH"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that Super Group has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination.

The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Super Group name and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange trading under the new symbol “SGHC.”

About SGHC

SGHC (Super Group) is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empower it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SEAH is focused on targets in the sports and entertainment sectors as well as the technology and services that are associated with these verticals. Its Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SEAH”. SEAH’s management team is led by Eric Grubman and John Collins who each have decades of experience identifying, acquiring, operating and creating value for the owners of leading companies and entities. For more information, visit www.sportsentcorp.com.