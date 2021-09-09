Isoray To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results on September 21, 2021

Conference Call is Tuesday, September 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

RICHLAND, Wash, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on September 21, 2021.



To listen to the conference call, please dial 844-369-8770. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 862-298-0840.