HDI Global Specialty SE (HGS) Selects Sapiens to Accelerate Growth and Enable Faster Time-to-Market

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that HDI Global Specialty SE (HGS), a global specialty insurer, part of the Talanx Group, and a joint venture of Hannover Re and HDI Global, has selected Sapiens for its core transformation with the implementation of Sapiens IDITSuite. The modular, award winning IDITSuite will bring HGS to the forefront with modern, cloud architecture, out of the box functionality, low code configurability and more. The solution will accelerate product development and enable the swift launch of innovative products.

HGS was seeking a flexible, customizable solution with minimal need for custom development. They wanted a modern, graphical user interface compatible with a broad variety of devices and operating systems to support direct business as well as business written by brokers and agencies in the London market.

"HGS specialist teams are required to provide quick responses and informed support, specifically to tailor-made insurance customer needs, and when we were looking to transform, we had a long list of business requirements we needed to address.  Sapiens is providing state-of-the-art functionality that we are seeking to meet our immediate and future needs, while still integrating with existing internal HGS applications," said Thomas Stoeckl, CFO of HGS. "With the implementation of IDITSuite, we will consolidate our current systems, with a purpose-built solution which supports our business models. We were impressed by the Sapiens team and trust Sapiens with the implementation of this project."

IDITSuite supports all core operations and processes for personal, commercial and specialty lines of business. Among its many functionalities, IDITSuite will deliver a responsive UI, powerful structured and text search, semantics of data model and functional API documentation, modular integrated business information functionality in role-based dashboards, and multi-currency capabilities in financial planning (contract, reinsurance and claims), accounting and more. It offers comprehensive functionality like integrated workflow, task reminder system with links to related documents, and fulfills the latest authority and data protection regulations.

