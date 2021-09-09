checkAd

TEGNA Launches Quest Streaming App Experience Bringing Viewers Hundreds of Hours of Adventure Reality Content

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Quest, a 24/7 adventure and exploration multicast network, has launched an ad-supported free streaming service. The streaming app offers on demand programming from a vast catalog of factual entertainment, science, history and engineering programs, and daring adventure-reality series. The Quest app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and iOS.

The Quest streaming app offers hundreds of hours of adventure programming about nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The Quest app offers a first-class, totally free streaming experience to ensure our viewers can watch their favorite Quest series whenever and wherever they want,” said Brian Weiss, vice president, entertainment programming and multicast networks, TEGNA. “Coupled with our prior launch of the True Crime Network streaming app, this launch furthers TEGNA’s commitment to providing outstanding ad-supported entertainment products to our viewers.”

The Quest streaming app offers hundreds of hours of exhilarating adventure programming about nature’s greatest dangers, history’s greatest mysteries and man’s greatest achievements. Series available to stream include entertaining and informative fare, such as The Aviators, Scrap Kings, Mayday, Huge Moves, Monster Moves, Giant Lobster Hunters, Chasing Monsters and Aussie Gold Hunters. More series will be added in the coming months.

The app will also feature Farpoint Film’s Ice Vikings. For the second season premiering on Quest and streaming in October 2021, TEGNA will serve as a co-production partner. The Quest streaming app will also feature documentary originals such as WFAA’s award-winning VERIFY “Road Trip: Climate Truth” and more from TEGNA stations later this year.

Quest is available in app stores now or on the web at watch.questtv.com. For more information, please visit QuestTV.com. Watch a preview of the Quest streaming app here.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

