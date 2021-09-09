Cintas Corporation Announces Ambition to Achieve Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050

As its business review continues for the next 12-18 months, Cintas expects to better define its ESG journey, including identifying strategies to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and potential avenues to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from its supply chain. The review will also focus on opportunities to further reduce its overall environmental impact through continued reductions in energy, water, raw materials, and waste throughout its business.

The company is also in the midst of a comprehensive, enterprise-wide review of its business model as it relates to environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities, improvements, and efficiencies. Cintas has been built on sustainable business practices, and the continuous improvement of its sustainability measures has been key to the company’s operational success over the years.

“Cintas was founded on a sustainable business model and has grown to a $7-plus billion-dollar company by recycling, reducing, and reusing our products and materials for our customers, and helping them reduce their environmental impact. Our corporate culture is based on doing what’s right and challenging ourselves to be better, so we view announcing our ambition to reach Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050 as a natural extension of our culture and how we conduct our business,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. “We believe that climate change is a real issue, and that as a good corporate citizen, we must actively engage in activities and initiatives that help reduce our impact on the environment. We understand that reaching Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050 is ambitious given our business and industry, but we are committed to doing our part to innovate and explore new technologies that will be necessary in this journey.

“We continually develop and implement new processes to reduce our energy and water consumption while still maintaining our industry-leading quality and service. Our Net Zero ambition will challenge our entire company to think even more critically about our business and create more sustainable means to help our customers get Ready for the Workday. To successfully achieve our ambition to reach Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050, we’ll need to think differently about our own operational processes – including the energy sources we use and our delivery fleet – and we’ll need the support and buy-in of our supply chain,” Schneider said.