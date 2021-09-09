checkAd

Blackstone Announces Three New Senior Leaders in Private Credit

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced three new senior leaders in Blackstone Credit, the firm’s $163 billion credit business. Blackstone Credit is the fastest growing segment of the firm driven by strong demand for private credit products from institutional, insurance and individual investors. The three leaders announced today will play critical roles in sourcing investment opportunities, supporting portfolio companies and scaling the firm’s business development companies (BDCs), Blackstone Private Credit Fund (BCRED) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). BCRED and BXSL are part of Blackstone’s rapidly growing global direct lending platform.

  • Carlos Whitaker joins from Credit Suisse and will serve as President of both BCRED and BXSL.
  • Kate Rubenstein will move from Blackstone’s Portfolio Operations Group and will be Chief Operating Officer of both BCRED and BXSL.
  • Chris Sullivan joins from Barclays and will be Head of Sponsor Coverage for Blackstone Credit.

Commenting on the appointments, Dwight Scott, Global Head of Blackstone Credit, said: “We are thrilled to welcome such strong additional talent and leadership as our private credit platform grows, driven in part by the tremendous demand we see for BCRED, which we launched earlier this year. Carlos, Kate and Chris are exceptional leaders and will help us continue to scale the business while striving to deliver compelling returns to our investors.”

Carlos Whitaker said: “I’m excited to join the Blackstone Credit team to help further accelerate their direct lending efforts. Dwight has established an incredible culture and the team’s leading private credit platform is driving innovation, delivering compelling solutions to investors and providing vital support to U.S. companies.”

Kate Rubenstein said: “I look forward to returning to the Blackstone Credit team to help scale the BDCs and support their success by bringing all of Blackstone’s resources to bear.”

Chris Sullivan said: “Blackstone has market leading momentum and strength across its credit platform. I look forward to deepening our already strong relationships with a diverse group of sponsors to provide private credit solutions and communicate the strategic advantages of Blackstone Credit in the marketplace.”

