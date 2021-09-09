checkAd

INFINITY MINING IPO SPIN-OUT UPDATE  Tenement transfer to secure future iron ore extension strategy in the Pilbara for Macarthur

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Pilbara iron ore tenements, (currently held by wholly-owned subsidiary Infinity Mining Limited (Infinity), previously named Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd), will remain in the Macarthur Group. An intra-group tenement transfer agreement to be finalised prior to the planned listing of Infinity later this year will preserve Macarthur’s ability to pursue a future iron ore extension strategy in the Pilbara.

Highlights
  • Tenement transfer agreement to keep Pilbara iron ore tenements within Macarthur Group.

  • Infinity to retain non-iron ore rights in Pilbara tenements following completion of its planned ASX listing later this year.

  • Transfer will allow all prospective tenements in the Pilbara to be appropriately resourced and drive value through exploration, back to shareholders.

  • Transfer preserves a future Pilbara iron ore extension strategy for Macarthur, with potential to grow future value beyond on the Company’s flagship Lake Giles Iron Project.

  • Macarthur will seek to transact with a partner on the Pilbara tenements to enable it to maintain its current focus and resources on the development of its flagship Lake Giles hematite and magnetite projects.

Tenement Transfer Agreement

A tenement transfer agreement (Agreement), to be finalised prior to the planned Infinity ASX listing, will see the Company’s Strelley Gorge and Tambourah tenements in the Pilbara transferred into Macarthur’s wholly owned subsidiary, Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd. The Agreement will enable the Company to pursue a future iron ore extension strategy in the Pilbara.

Whilst Macarthur Iron Ore Pty Ltd will become the registered holder of the tenements, as the Pilbara tenements are also prospective for copper, gold, nickel and lithium, following completion of the transfer, Infinity will retain all non-iron ore mineral rights in the tenements.

Background to Pilbara Iron Ore Tenements

The tenements that will be transferred under the Agreement are the Strelley Gorge (E45/4735) and Tambourah (E45/5324) tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, covering a combined area of approximately 616km2. The Strelley Gorge tenement is prospective for DSO iron ore and is located immediately adjacent to the Abydos iron ore project that has been mined by Atlas Iron Limited (Atlas Iron). The Tambourah tenement is also prospective for iron ore, with a 5km strike length of the Pincunah banded iron member, that hosts Atlas Iron’s Mt Webber mine approximately 10km to the north-east.

