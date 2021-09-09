checkAd

Cassava Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will present at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, a virtual event that takes place September 13-15, 2021.

Cassava Sciences’ presentation is a ‘fireside chat’ with Vernon T. Bernardino, PhD., Managing Director, Biotechnology Equity Research, at H.C. Wainwright.

Event details follow: 
Date: Monday, September 13th
Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations

Cassava Sciences’ fireside chat will be available for replay for 90 days following the conference on www.CassavaSciences.com in the ‘Investors’ section.

About Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to over 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease.

Simufilam and SavaDx were both developed in-house. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

For more information, please visit https://www.CassavaSciences.com

Contact Information:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
Cassava Sciences, Inc.
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450

1 Alzheimer's Disease International, Dementia Statistics, available on-line and accessed September 8, 2021.

 





