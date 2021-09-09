Save Foods Granted A Patent For Its Proprietary Compound For The Natural Protection Of Edible Matter

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that after the allowance of the European patent application of its Israeli Subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., the board has approved its validation in Spain, France, Germany and the UK.

Save Foods’ core applications are eco-friendly post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables. The Company’s proprietary blend of organic food acids reduces the need for conventional post-harvest fungicide by at least 50% - and in some cases entirely - and can reduce food waste due to spoilage by up to 50%. Crops currently being treated account for billions of dollars in sales around the world, and include citrus fruit, avocado, pears, mango and bell peppers.

Dr. Neta Matis, the Vice President of Research and Development of Save Foods Ltd., commented on the announcement, “In the EU, approximately 90 million tons of food waste are generated annually, that’s about 20% of all food produced. This, plus the continued and growing demand for natural, high quality and sustainable food make the EU a considerable opportunity for Save Foods. With this award, we have secured protection in all key European markets. Our intellectual property portfolio now includes seven issued patents, one allowed and seven pending applications in Israel, the United States and Europe, four of which may be submitted worldwide, with expiration dates ranging from 2031 through 2041.”

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, it also ensures a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/, the content of which is not a part of this press release.