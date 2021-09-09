checkAd

GWM Unveils Its New Cars at IAA Mobility 2021 to Seize the New Energy Market in Europe with First-mover Advantage

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:23  |  26   |   |   

BAODING, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, IAA Mobility 2021 officially opened in Munich. GWM unveiled its high-end SUV brand WEY and new energy vehicle brand ORA.

GWM Unveils Its New Cars at IAA Mobility 2021 to Seize the New Energy Market in Europe with First-mover Advantage

In response to the theme "The Mobile Road to Carbon Neutrality" of this auto show, GWM exhibited its new energy models such as WEY Coffee 01 PHEV and ORA 01CAT. WEY's global strategy model Coffee 01 PHEV redefines European smart cars with its unique long range, smart driving and smart cockpit; ORA 01CAT is a perfect combination of classic retro aesthetics and futuristic technology, which will bring unprecedented product experience to European users. Together, the two models will help GWM explore the new energy vehicle market in Europe. In fact, electrification, carbon neutrality, and sustainability have become the main trends of the development of the global auto market in the future, and GWM has already seen the opportunities and made arrangements in advance. Not long ago, the first cobalt-free battery developed by SVOLT, a company affiliated to GWM, has been mass-produced and loaded into vehicles, breaking the dependence of automotive power batteries on cobalt and solving the worldwide problem that cobalt resources are not renewable. An A+ pure electric SUV under the ORA brand is first equipped with the cobalt-free battery and achieve its mass production. This SUV model has a range of more than 600 km under normal operating conditions, while maintaining the advantage of strong performance, and can achieve 100 km of acceleration in 5 seconds. Moreover, its waterproof performance reaches IP67 and has high energy retention and fast heating at low temperature.

GWM has always been adhering to the concept of "Massive Investment" in R&D in the field of new energy. GWM has invested more than RMB 500 million in the R&D of cobalt-free lithium batteries. More than 1,200 R&D personnel and 120 materials and battery experts have conducted more than 200 pilot tests and more than 3,000 electrical performance verifications and finally removed the cobalt element in the anode material, achieving the application of cobalt-free batteries. In the next five years, GWM will investment RMB 100 billion in R&D in the fields of new energy and intelligence to create safer, greener, smarter products for users around the world.

Experts of the industry viewed that GWM's cobalt-free battery has broken the technological monopoly of European countries, the United States, Japan and South Korea with its basic original innovation, and created a cobalt-free era in the field of new energy. In the future, following the global trend of new energy, GWM will continue to increase investment in technology R&D in the field of new energy, continue to innovate and make through, and take the lead in the new energy track with sufficient strength and confidence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611889/GWM.jpg



Kaffee jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GWM Unveils Its New Cars at IAA Mobility 2021 to Seize the New Energy Market in Europe with First-mover Advantage BAODING, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On September 6, IAA Mobility 2021 officially opened in Munich. GWM unveiled its high-end SUV brand WEY and new energy vehicle brand ORA. In response to the theme "The Mobile Road to Carbon Neutrality" of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, ...
Healthcare Analytics Market worth $75.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21SightCall arbeitet mit Lavazza Group zusammen und nutzt visuelle Unterstützung mit erweiterter Realität für rasche Fernwartung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Brad Pitt ist neues Gesicht der Marke De'Longhi – Kaffee, der einen Oscar verdient
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre Gold-in-Soil Anomaly at Its Valley Target, Rogue Project, Yukon
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Record Revenues for Baristas’ Munchie Magic in August With 6 More Locations Open Furthering Expansion
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
05.09.21Sparst du „zu aggressiv“? Falls ja: Ist es den Preis wert?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.09.21Snowline Gold Intersects Promising Quartz-Sulphide Veins in 460 Metre Step-Out at Jupiter, Commences Phase I Drilling at Valley
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Hypergrowth Global Expansion Of Epiphany Café Commences As Part Of SFIO’s $100M Business Roadmap To Be Achieved By 2022
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Newell Brands to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten