Better Choice Company Partners with Greater Good Charities to Donate Over 40,000 Bowls of Pet Food to Louisiana Pet Shelters Following Hurricane Ida

Following Hurricane Ida, and the shelter displacements left in its wake throughout Louisiana, Better Choice and Greater Good Charities continue to collaborate in ensuring the donation of meals for dogs across the Louisiana pet shelters in need. The donation of over 40,000 bowls of pet food have been dispersed and is part of Better Choice Company’s philanthropic efforts to facilitate care and improve the well-being of pets and the people who love them.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, is pleased to announce a donation made in partnership with Greater Good Charities to provide support to animal shelters in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“It is part of our mission at Better Choice to ensure pets receive proper nutrition on a regular basis, and when times for basic needs become challenging, it is critical for businesses to help serve the needs of communities in distress,” said Scott Lerner, Better Choice CEO. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a substantial number of families are either sheltering in place or have been entirely displaced, and our longstanding partnership with Greater Good Charities has seamlessly facilitated a delivery of Halo dog food that will ensure pets are cared for during this difficult time.”

Denise Bash Claycomb, VP of Disaster Response at Greater Good Charities commented, “The nutritious meals donated by Halo will be used to assist families that have been displaced or are sheltering in place in New Orleans through the Louisiana SPCA and the Louisiana State Animal Response Team. The bags are the perfect size to hand out to pet parents that are stopping into animal shelters, cooling stations, and food distribution pods looking for resources to care for their dogs. We are incredibly thankful to Halo for providing relief to these families, so they have the peace of mind that their beloved pets are healthy and as comfortable as possible during this difficult response and recovery."

