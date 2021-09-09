Cognyte to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on September 20, 2021

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) will conduct a conference call on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30am ET to review its second quarter financial results for the period ending July 31, 2021. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the conference call.

A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte’s website. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (800) 708-4540 (United States and Canada) and (847) 619-6397 (International). The passcode is 50218265. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.