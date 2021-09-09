checkAd

Not Just for Laughs Comedian Gerry Dee To Entertain and Supercharge Marketing Teams at Calix ConneXions Live in Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that award-winning comedian, actor, and game show host Gerry Dee will offer entertainment and supercharge marketing teams at Calix ConneXions 2021. The event runs from October 16-19 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Dee, whose many accolades include winning the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition, will offer attendees a unique perspective on the impact broadband service providers (BSPs) have on their subscribers’ lives. Calix will also unveil Dee’s participation in the Calix EDGE Enablement program, which helps BSP brands accelerate their go-to-market programs and provides resources to support BSPs leveraging Facebook and Mailchimp integrations with Calix Marketing Cloud. Attendance at ConneXions is limited; early-booking discounts for the Wynn Las Vegas end September 17.

Before building a successful career as a comedian, Dee was a high school gym teacher. His experience inspired him to create, write, and star in the hit sitcom Mr. D which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. His acting portfolio includes a role in “Trailer Park Boys: The Movie,” and, more recently, the Fox series “The Moodys.” He was also a finalist in Season 5 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Dee is the author of the Canadian national bestseller, Teaching: It’s Harder Than It Looks, a regular at the Just for Laughs comedy festival, and is currently the host of “Family Feud Canada.”

“Gerry Dee offers our ConneXions audience two things they’ll love: laughter and an opportunity to scale their marketing teams through the EDGE Enablement program,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer at Calix. “He’s used his real-life experience as a teacher to create great comedy, and our BSP partners are going to love his fresh and funny perspective on what subscribers want from their Calix-powered broadband experience. They will be able to leverage these new assets to strengthen their brand with their subscribers through his comedy. We are thrilled to bring our customers together at ConneXions, investing $500,000 in safety precautions to make it the best event possible, enabling learning and collaboration at this incredibly exciting time in our industry.”

In addition to Dee’s performance, ConneXions attendees will enjoy keynotes, panel discussions, technical leadership sessions, roundtable discussions, and invaluable in-person networking opportunities with peers and experts. As always, attendees can experience firsthand the latest and greatest technologies, platforms, solutions, and services from Calix and its growing partner ecosystem at the Innovation Showcase and Expo.

Calix is committed to creating a safe environment at ConneXions and has developed a COVID-19 health and safety plan that follows the latest science and adheres to all current state and local health regulations. Attendees will also be required to observe safety precautions put in place by the Wynn Las Vegas. All Calix employees are required to be fully vaccinated to attend.

Register now for ConneXions 2021, and learn more about this premier industry event.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Wertpapier


