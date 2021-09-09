ImmunoPrecise Reports Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Revenues of $4.6 million, up 22%

Research and development costs increased to $1.1 million from $309,213 in 2021

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.2 million in the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA** loss of $1.3M

As of July 31, 2021, the Company held cash of $40.7M

*Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

**For additional information on Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure), please see section entitled Forward-looking statements below.

Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise, stated, “This quarter marks an exciting leap into IPA’s major strategic initiatives to support our vision shared by the board of directors and management alike: Formidable and unabashed goals as we invest to recognize new heights of potential in our contract research, our internally-owned therapeutic assets, and new research and manufacturing services. In the previous quarters, our operational sites focused on the development of complementary revenue-generating service offerings, each of which is now resulting in new revenue streams. Under the guidance of our recently appointed CSO, Ilse Roodink, this quarter saw unprecedented investments driving later-stage pre-clinical asset development toward clinical manufacturing (PolytopeTM) and functional validation, as well as a ramp in earlier stage discovery. Our excitement around these programs is palpable yet does not overshadow our ongoing dedication to the Company’s contract research, as we celebrate numerous milestones such as our recent commercial partnership with Eurofins Discovery and ongoing push to open new doors to opportunities such as the French R&D tax credit, CIR (Crédit d’Impôt de Recherche). Our fiscal year is off to an energetic start as we continue to execute on growth strategies and focus in on initiatives around R&D investments, aggressive sales and partnering agendas, and potential acquisitions.”