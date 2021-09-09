checkAd

Aditxt, Inc. and SphereDX Launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana to Address Individual Immune Status Uncertainty and Help Evaluate Cadence for Booster Shots

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced a partnership with SphereDX, an advanced clinical diagnostic lab focusing on next-generation genomic and metabolomic clinical testing, to offer its AditxtScore for COVID-19. The AditxtScore for COVID-19 is a more comprehensive immune response monitoring tool that tracks multiple combinations of antibody and neutralizing antibody responses against several different antigens. This makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual’s immune response to COVID-19.

Under the agreement, SphereDX will make the AditxtScore for COVID-19 available throughout its laboratory locations serving Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The initiative is part of Aditxt’s ongoing effort to expand its immune monitoring network nationwide.

“There is so much uncertainty out there right now with Kentucky hospitals experiencing critical staffing shortages, kids starting to go back to school, and businesses re-opening during a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases. By making the AditxtScore for COVID-19 available to our providers and patients, we are able to offer the most detailed, accurate view of individual immune response, giving people the facts they need to make informed decisions about booster vaccinations, return-to-work protocols, mask use and other preventive measures,” said Bobby Sturgeon, SphereDX CEO. “The value of this high-fidelity type of antibody testing became immediately clear when we conducted a pilot program in a local assisted living facility, which showed us that roughly one-third of fully vaccinated residents had suboptimal immune responses and required booster shots.”

SphereDX conducted a pilot program deploying the AditxtScore for COVID-19 in a group of area assisted living facilities. Testing a total of 99 fully vaccinated residents ages 63 to 99, the results showed that 33.3% of the residents tested had a suboptimal immune response. Of that group, 8.1% showed no discernable immune response to COVID-19. The CDC has recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“If we really want to get ‘back to normal’ with confidence, we are going to need personalized immune testing that delivers detailed information on the strength and durability of each individual’s immune response,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “We are thrilled to be working with SphereDX to bring that level of certainty and confidence to the people of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.”

