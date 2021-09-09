checkAd

NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further Validate the Application of its RaDaR(TM) MRD and InVisionFirst(R)-Lung Assays at the ESMO Congress 2021

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021   

FT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary …

FT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited ("Inivata") alongside collaborators, will present new data on its RaDaR™ assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence and on its InVisionFirst®-Lung liquid biopsy test at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place on 16-21 September 2021.

Inivata will present two posters highlighting data for RaDaR as a highly sensitive, personalized assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and new data in early-stage breast cancer. The assay allows both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment and early detection of relapse. Tracking a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient, RaDaR is built on Inivata's proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology. The two other posters will showcase new clinical utility data on InVisionFirst-Lung, Inivata's highly sensitive 37 gene liquid biopsy test related to the care of patients with advanced NSCLC. In this real-time clinical utility study, liquid biopsy supported treatment selection in 68% patients.

Abstracts will be available on the ESMO website on Monday 13 September and accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference, between 16-21, September via the ESMO e-poster site, together with audio description.

Clive Morris, President of Inivata, said: "The clinical studies to date have shown that RaDaR can deliver exceptionally sensitive detection of ctDNA in MRD settings across multiple tumor types with the potential to transform current cancer treatment regimens. We look forward to presenting findings on these latest studies as we continue to highlight the growing clinical evidence in support of this highly sensitive assay. Alongside this we will present clinical utility data for InVisionFirst-Lung in non-small cell lung cancer patients."

Details of the abstracts are as follows:

Title: Personalized circulating cell-free tumor DNA analysis for detection of minimal residual disease and recurrence in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Abstract No: #2361

Title: A personalized sequencing approach for liquid biopsy-based detection of recurrent disease in early-stage breast cancer

Abstract No: #3446

