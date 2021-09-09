Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash Sales and Marketing Contract for Beneficial Use of Production Fly Ash at Gavin Power Plant in Ohio

Fly Ash Will be Recycled and Sold for Beneficial Use in the Ready Mix Concrete MarketLOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services …

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year sales and marketing contract for the beneficial recycling of fly ash from the Gavin Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio. The Gen. James M. Gavin Power Plant, a 2,665-megawatt coal-fired power station with two operating units, is the largest coal-fired power facility in Ohio.

As part of this agreement, Charah Solutions will be responsible for the sales and environmentally-friendly recycling of approximately 35,000 - 60,000 tons of specification grade Class F fly ash per year from this facility through 2025. The fly ash will be shipped to regional markets to supply the growing demand in the ready-mix concrete market as a replacement for Portland cement in the production of ready mix concrete and concrete products.