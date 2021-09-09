Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash Sales and Marketing Contract for Beneficial Use of Production Fly Ash at Gavin Power Plant in Ohio
LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year sales and marketing contract for the beneficial recycling of fly ash from the Gavin Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio. The Gen. James M. Gavin Power Plant, a 2,665-megawatt coal-fired power station with two operating units, is the largest coal-fired power facility in Ohio.
As part of this agreement, Charah Solutions will be responsible for the sales and environmentally-friendly recycling of approximately 35,000 - 60,000 tons of specification grade Class F fly ash per year from this facility through 2025. The fly ash will be shipped to regional markets to supply the growing demand in the ready-mix concrete market as a replacement for Portland cement in the production of ready mix concrete and concrete products.
The production fly ash will be distributed by truck and rail through Charah Solutions' MultiSource® materials network, a unique distribution system of more than 40 nationwide locations, with international sourcing and distribution. MultiSource provides a continuous and reliable supply of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) for cement and concrete producers as well as other customers who beneficially reuse the products.
As a sustainability leader in utility services for over 30 years, Charah Solutions is dedicated to preserving our natural resources in an environmentally conscious manner through ash marketing projects. Sustainability is a core value at Charah Solutions, and our business is focused on developing innovative solutions to complex environmental issues for the betterment of the planet, the communities in which we operate and our customers. The beneficial use of fly ash in concrete products offers benefits in both the hardened and plastic states of concrete. In addition to improving the finished concrete product quality, using fly ash in green concrete products and other applications eliminates the need to dispose of fly ash in landfills and significantly reduces the overall carbon footprint and conserves our natural resources by replacing materials that would otherwise have to be mined and processed for these products. In 2020 Charah Solutions beneficiated and recycled 2.58 million tons of coal combustion residuals (CCRs), saving more than 2.24 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.
