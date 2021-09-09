checkAd

Demand Brands (DMAN) Releases Shareholder Letter and Update

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Although we only merged the Viride Research Fund cannabis business and assets into Demand Brands, Inc ("Company") in the latter half of the 2nd Quarter much has already transpired, and we thought it an appropriate time to describe our retail operations more fully and update you on pending acquisitions and product line developments.

With respect to our initial Financial Statement filings, it is important to note the 2nd quarter revenues reflect just a few weeks of operation and a test sale run of two specific genetic strains (3.5- and 7-gram packages) in only 4 test retail locations. In the 3rd Quarter we commenced production of our grinder jars in partnership with a large-scale cultivator who is now supplying base product to the Company while we ramp up distribution in the Northern, Central and Southern CA markets. I had the chance to personally walk our cultivator's facility last week as well as meet with several distributors and during that visit we made some important decisions on what market strains are to be shipped for wholesale versus retail. This was critical as it drives our price points in the stores and maintains brand credibility. As the industry becomes more and more institutionalized, the demand metrics and pricing models are constantly evolving as more and more investment is poured into the segment. During our test run it became evident to us that the pricing models in California were shifting placing certain distributors and strains in much higher demand. To better compete in this environment, we are now offering 4- gram and 8-gram packages and added in the grinder feature which has been received well by our distributors. Currently the Company has approximately $200,000 of product on hand, which we estimate will retail in the $450,000 to $500,000 range. We expect to gradually increase production up to several thousand pounds per month and we estimate that this SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) will be generating several million dollars per month in revenue by the end of the 2nd Quarter of 2022. Initially we have been primarily focused on building a high-quality retail line and maintaining mid-tier price points however the Company anticipates introducing new product lines including extract, edibles, and other smoke type products regularly through the end of this year.

