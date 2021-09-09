checkAd

Brazil Games is Headed to XDS21 Adapt with Six External Development Studios

The Brazil Games Association Will Feature Talks and Panels from Industry Experts Along with Highlighting Several Amazing Indie Studios

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / XDS21 Adapt is just around the corner, and today, Brazil Games is proud to announce that six Brazilian External Development companies - Diorama Digital, DX Gameworks, Flux Games, Gameplan.gg, Plot Kids, and PUGA studios - will be attending. Not only that, but Brazil Games will also present sessions during the event, hosted by renowned Brazilian videogame industry professionals Rodrigo Carneiro , CEO of PUGA Studios and Alberto Lopes , Director of Production at Kokku.

In partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), the group is led by Brazil Games (the Brazilian Games Export Program) - carried out by Abragames - the Brazilian Games Companies Association.

XDS21 Adapt runs from September 14 to September 17, 2021, and will welcome attendees from over 45 countries to advance the practice of external development for the games industry with three days of structured networking in Vancouver, Canada. The one-of-a-kind event will focus on external development for art, animation, audio, software engineering, QA, and localization.

"To say we're extremely proud of our group of external development studios would be an understatement," said Eliana Russi, Manager of Brazil Games. "We're always excited to show the world the amazing things our country is capable of, and couldn't be happier with our studios' output and the speakers we have presenting at XDS21 Adapt."

The Brazil Games delegation is composed of six fabulous studios this year, including:

  • Diorama Digital - A studio with 13 years of industry background covering indie to AAA titles
  • DX Gameworks - A new collaboration effort from Xbox Brazil, Garage 227 Studios, and Bertha Capital
  • Flux Games - One of the leading professional game studios in Brazil and Latin America for a decade-plus
  • GamePlan.GG - A Gametech created to attend the global games industry, providing intelligence, technology, and services
  • Plot Kids - A company that excels in outsourcing of all kinds across all platforms with a focus on children and teens
  • Puga Studios - A prominent outsourcing firm that has worked on 52 projects for 19 clients in 16 different countries around the globe

To learn more about the studios attending the conference, view the Brazil Games XDS21 Adapt Catalog found here: https://uberstrategist.link/BrazilGames-XDS2021-Catalog.

