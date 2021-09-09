checkAd

Commerce Resources Corp. Achieves 98% NdPr Recoveries into Solution from Sulphation Crack of its High-Grade Concentrates

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 09:05  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth carbonate ("REC") concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors. As part of this program, continued bench-scale flowsheet development, ahead of scale-up and bulk processing, has resulted in the highest rare earth element ("REE") recoveries to date into the combined high-grade monazite mineral concentrate1 as well as into the subsequent sulphation crack water-leach liquor phase (i.e., the pregnant leach solution or "PLS"). Highlights include:

  • Monazite mineral concentrate1 grade ofapproximately 40% rare earth oxide ("REO") at 82% recovery and 3.2% mass pull (recovery and mass pull with reference to unprocessed whole rock).
  • Recoveries of 98% Nd, 98% Pr, 95% Tb, and 90% Dy into the PLS (with reference to the mineral concentrate1).
  • Combined overall NdPr recovery of approximately 78% into the PLS (with reference to unprocessed whole rock).

The flowsheet for the Ashram REE/ Fluorspar Deposit, developed by Hazen Research, uses conventional unit processes to produce a high-grade rare earth mineral (monazite) concentrate1 that is comparable to active global hard-rock REE producers. Specifically, the Ashram flowsheet utilizes a flotation - HCl leach - magnetic separation process approach to achieve high-grade (>40% REO) monazite concentrates1 at high recovery comparable to active global producers.

In the current work, flotation concentrate produced from the 2015 pilot plant operation was used as feed to the subsequent HCl leach and magnetic separation stages, which were completed at bench scale and resulted in monazite concentrate1 grades of approximately 40% REO at 82% overall recovery. The monazite concentrate1 was then mixed (in ~50 g batches) with concentrated sulphuric acid (H2SO4) and heated to ~220°C in a stirred pot over a ~3-hour period to convert the contained REEs into soluble rare earth sulphates (i.e., the ‘sulphation crack'), which were then dissolved in a water leach to bring the REEs into solution (i.e., the ‘PLS'). The recent test work resulted in the highest recoveries of REEs achieved to date in the sulphuric acid - water leach stage, at 98% for NdPr, as well as the highest overall recoveries achieved to date from unprocessed rock into the PLS, at approximately 78% NdPr.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Commerce Resources Corp. Achieves 98% NdPr Recoveries into Solution from Sulphation Crack of its High-Grade Concentrates VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...