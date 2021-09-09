Commerce Resources Corp. Achieves 98% NdPr Recoveries into Solution from Sulphation Crack of its High-Grade Concentrates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its metallurgical program to produce samples of mixed rare earth carbonate ("REC") concentrate to satisfy several requests by global processors. As part of this program, continued bench-scale flowsheet development, ahead of scale-up and bulk processing, has resulted in the highest rare earth element ("REE") recoveries to date into the combined high-grade monazite mineral concentrate1 as well as into the subsequent sulphation crack water-leach liquor phase (i.e., the pregnant leach solution or "PLS"). Highlights include:

Monazite mineral concentrate 1 grade ofapproximately 40% rare earth oxide ("REO") at 82% recovery and 3.2% mass pull (recovery and mass pull with reference to unprocessed whole rock).

(recovery and mass pull with reference to unprocessed whole rock). Recoveries of 98% Nd, 98% Pr, 95% Tb, and 90% Dy into the PLS (with reference to the mineral concentrate 1 ).

(with reference to the mineral concentrate ). Combined overall NdPr recovery of approximately 78% into the PLS (with reference to unprocessed whole rock).

The flowsheet for the Ashram REE/ Fluorspar Deposit, developed by Hazen Research, uses conventional unit processes to produce a high-grade rare earth mineral (monazite) concentrate1 that is comparable to active global hard-rock REE producers. Specifically, the Ashram flowsheet utilizes a flotation - HCl leach - magnetic separation process approach to achieve high-grade (>40% REO) monazite concentrates1 at high recovery comparable to active global producers.

In the current work, flotation concentrate produced from the 2015 pilot plant operation was used as feed to the subsequent HCl leach and magnetic separation stages, which were completed at bench scale and resulted in monazite concentrate1 grades of approximately 40% REO at 82% overall recovery. The monazite concentrate1 was then mixed (in ~50 g batches) with concentrated sulphuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) and heated to ~220°C in a stirred pot over a ~3-hour period to convert the contained REEs into soluble rare earth sulphates (i.e., the ‘sulphation crack'), which were then dissolved in a water leach to bring the REEs into solution (i.e., the ‘PLS'). The recent test work resulted in the highest recoveries of REEs achieved to date in the sulphuric acid - water leach stage, at 98% for NdPr, as well as the highest overall recoveries achieved to date from unprocessed rock into the PLS, at approximately 78% NdPr.