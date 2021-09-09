checkAd

Rekor Systems Announces Selection of Waycare Technologies by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Pilot Program to Reduce State Traffic Congestion and Crashes

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

AI-based traffic management platform to aid in real-time, automated incident identification, crash prediction and forecastingCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI …

AI-based traffic management platform to aid in real-time, automated incident identification, crash prediction and forecasting

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, today announced that its Waycare Technologies subsidiary has been selected by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) for a pilot program to help reduce congestion and collisions in the Baton Rouge area and promote speed harmonization for a safer driver experience. The initial deployment, which kicked off July 15, 2021, focuses on some of the region's most dangerous sections of highway: Interstate 10 ("I-10") and Interstate 12 ("I-12").

"Rekor has seen a sharp increase in demand from government agencies for real-time, AI driven insights from roadways," said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. "The actionable insights derived from this platform, enables a broad set of applications for regional and state government departments and agencies to build smarter and safer cities. From traffic management and public safety to smart parking and citizen experience, Rekor is helping our government customers meet their respective missions."

The Company will use its powerful AI algorithms and machine learning to analyze large data sets from various Louisiana agency sources as well as mobile apps, connected vehicles, and third-party systems to produce actionable traffic safety insights. To aid in this real-time, automated incident identification, crash prediction and forecasting, the company's all-in-one traffic management platform has been integrated into LaDOTD's Traffic Management Center (TMC) and Motorist Assist Patrol (MAP), providing the agency with collaborative tools for more efficient responses and planning. This application is a model for Rekor's expanded focus on providing government customers with intelligent infrastructure and insights to build smarter, safer cities.

LaDOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson said of the program, "We are thrilled to kick off our deployment to investigate approaches to alleviating traffic congestion and improving road safety, especially on critical traffic corridors like I-10 and I-12. This deployment is designed to help improve driver commutes and reduce incidents, all the while bringing cutting-edge technology into the fold."

As a result of the company's numerous connected vehicle partnerships, LaDOTD will gain access to useful insights into driver behaviors and road incidents. With planned construction imminent along the I-10 and I-12 corridors, the pilot program will serve as a useful test to see how such technology can support travel demand management in the region. The pilot program is a typical first step for states to apply lessons learned before moving to a broader deployment.

"In just one month, we're already integrating deidentified data from almost 14% of vehicles driving in the state of Louisiana," said Paul-Matthew Zamsky, Strategic Partnerships, Rekor. "We are helping to increase LaDOTD's roadway visibility by connecting to infrastructure to help manage transportation and communicate better in real-time."

This deployment comes on the heels of a successful partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada, Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in which the Company's predictive analytics and integrated platform resulted in an 18% reduction in crashes, equating to an estimated $3 million in economic savings.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

CONTACT:
Media:
Robin Bectel
REQ for Rekor Systems
rekor@req.co

Investor Relations Contact:
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Bulent Ozcan
ir@rekor.ai

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663237/Rekor-Systems-Announces-Selection-of-Waycare-Technologies-by-Louisiana-Department-of-Transportation-and-Development-for-Pilot-Program-to-Reduce-State-Traffic-Congestion-and-Crashes

Rekor Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems Announces Selection of Waycare Technologies by Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Pilot Program to Reduce State Traffic Congestion and Crashes AI-based traffic management platform to aid in real-time, automated incident identification, crash prediction and forecastingCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Reminds Investors and Analysts to Register for In-Person and Virtual Investor and Analyst Day
Accesswire | Analysen
27.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Deadline in 4 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. to Hold Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day
Accesswire | Analysen
19.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Rekor Systems, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen