AI/ML’s Health Gauge Collaborates with Trinity Western University (“TWU”) to Validate the Use of the HG Solution for Performance Athletics Programs

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 06:05  |   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIML)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIML)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge ("HG"), has undertaken a 12-month Pilot Project and collaboration with Trinity Western University ("TWU"). This collaboration will be spearheaded by Dr Anita Cote, a cardiovascular physiologist who holds a Canada Research Chair in Cardiovascular Adaptation to Exercise at TWU.

The purpose of this collaboration is to study the efficacy of health data aggregated via HG's remote monitoring solution. The data collected will help to define and establish a program to quantify how personal health monitoring solutions may improve performance specific to selected sports.

HG's goal is to validate the benefit of its solution as a productive tool to help improve performance of athletes, allowing HG to then capitalize on commercial opportunities within the lucrative high-performance athletic market.

As part of this collaboration, TWU will be supplied with 150 HG smartwatches for several CIS athletic focus groupings including men and women's Soccer, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Track & Field, and Basketball.

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. www.healthgauge.com

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Health and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

