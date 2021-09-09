Trifecta Gold Announces Exploration is Underway at Eureka Gold Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that crews have begun surface exploration at its 100% held Eureka Gold Project ("Eureka" or the "Property") located in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that crews have begun surface exploration at its 100% held Eureka Gold Project ("Eureka" or the "Property") located in the southern portion of Yukon's Klondike Gold Fields. Trifecta is conducting a detailed mapping and CanDig trenching program at Eureka with the goal of refining existing drill targets and defining additional drill targets in anticipation of a 2022 drill program. The Company was awarded a Yukon Mining Exploration Program (YMEP) grant for Target Evaluation at the Eureka project. Under the YMEP the Yukon Government provides successful applicants funding to support mineral exploration activities for 50% of eligible expenditures to a maximum of $40,000.

Eureka straddles the headwaters of two of the most prolific placer creeks in the southern Klondike, Eureka Creek and Black Hills Creek. The Eureka Gold Project has a long history, with the earliest recorded mineral claims in the area dating back to the early 1900s. Placer activity in the area dates back to the discovery of gold in the Klondike in 1896 and is still highly active today. Major placer creeks draining the Property include Eureka Creek in the northern part of the Property, and upper Black Hills Creek and Childs Gulch in the southern part. Reported gold production from 1978-2020 for Eureka Creek is 101,671 ounces while reported production from Black Hills Creek over the same time period is 115,996 ounces1.

Despite being the source of substantial placer gold, hard rock exploration at Eureka has only been conducted intermittently since 1988. This work resulted in the discovery of the Wealth, Childs, Allen, Happy and Ball showings. Grid soil sampling across parts of the Eureka property has outlined extensive gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies which occur in a northerly elongated belt that is 8 km long and up to 2.5 km wide. Trenching and drilling have identified mineralized structures at the Wealth, Childs, Allen and Happy showings, while placer workings exposed a gold-rich vein at the Ball Showing.

Wealth Showing

Located in the center of the Property, bulldozer trenches across the Wealth Showing exposed quartz breccias with gougy alteration halos. The highest gold assays in trenches include: 0.54 g/t gold across 20 m, 0.97 g/t gold over 17.9 m, and 0.75 g/t gold across 10 m. RC drilling within this showing returned encouraging results including: 0.59 g/t gold across 18.3 m and 2.34 g/t gold over 3.05 m.