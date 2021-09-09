Novamind Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that, effective today, its common …

"Listing on the OTCQB is an important achievement for Novamind," said Yaron Conforti, Chief Executive Officer and Director. "We're rapidly scaling access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and other innovative mental healthcare treatments through our growing network of clinics and research sites. With this listing, we look forward to expanding Novamind's presence in the U.S. and deepening our relationships with a broad base of institutional and retail investors."

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that, effective today, its common shares have been approved for trading under the ticker symbol "NVMDF" on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Novamind continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its existing symbol "NM" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under its existing symbol "HN2." The Company has also applied for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility and anticipates announcing approval shortly.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information

Novamind

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications

Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: