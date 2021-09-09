TeleCure Technologies Inc. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '6MZ'

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE'VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the "Company"), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to …

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE' VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the "Company"), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol "6MZ", and the German WKN registry number is "A3CZGY". "A listing on the Frankfurt Exchange is an important milestone as we continue to bring the TeleCure story to a growing investor base," said Chief Executive Officer, Adnan Malik. "Receiving this listing allows the Company to expand to an international investor base by making our shares available to European and international investors."