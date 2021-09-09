checkAd

TeleCure Technologies Inc. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '6MZ'

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE'VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the "Company"), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to …

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the "Company"), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol "6MZ", and the German WKN registry number is "A3CZGY".

"A listing on the Frankfurt Exchange is an important milestone as we continue to bring the TeleCure story to a growing investor base," said Chief Executive Officer, Adnan Malik. "Receiving this listing allows the Company to expand to an international investor base by making our shares available to European and international investors."

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDrTM and FindingDrTM.

Contact

Phone: 604 398-3432
Email: invest@telecure.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scaling of the business and the use of proceeds. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Telecure Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663258/TeleCure-Technologies-Inc-Begins-Tra ...

Telecure Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TeleCure Technologies Inc. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '6MZ' TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE'VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the "Company"), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:03 UhrTeleCure Technologies Inc. nimmt den Handel an der Frankfurter Börse unter dem Kürzel „6MZ“ auf
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen