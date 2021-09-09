checkAd

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Growing Dealer Demand

Autor: Accesswire
FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (‘Twin Vee' or the ‘Company') a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company continues to experience a strong demand for its boats. In addition to signed customer sales orders that have been placed with Twin Vee through the Company's network of Twin Vee dealers, the demand for Twin Vee's boats continues to grow through dealer forecasting, such that dealers have forecasted needing in excess of 200 boats. This strengthening demand has come as the dealer inventory of Twin Vee's boats remains at record low numbers.

According to Joseph C. Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee, "Historically, Twin Vee dealers combined would have 60 or more boats in inventory for customers to choose from. Currently, the total unit count for Twin Vee dealers combined remains below 5 boats." He added, "Every year the Company reaches out to its network of dealers to forecast the number of boats they require for the coming year. Dealers base their forecasts on the demand each dealer expects to see in its sales territory and ensures they have enough inventory on hand to sell to customers. We believe that dealers maintaining a steady stream of inventory is critical, especially during the boat show season."

The marine industry is beginning its seasonal boat show period. "Many consider the various shows that take place around the country the best time for dealers and manufactures to showcase their new boats," explains Visconti. "Conversely, boat shows provide prospective purchasers the opportunity to view multiple brands in one central location and can often lead to the best deal for them."

"The interest in our Company and the demand for our products has been substantial over the past year. We are honored customers continue to recognize Twin Vee for its performance, quality, and value. While we have a lot of work ahead of us, I believe this 200-boat forecast from our dealer network for 2022 is a ringing endorsement of the products that we manufacture and the partnerships we have forged with our dealer network in North America and the Caribbean," said Visconti.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production raging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the power catamaran category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™."

