Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for XCART(TM) Patent

Allowance bolsters intellectual property portfolio for differentiated personalized CAR T platform technology, XCART

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Xenetic a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16/983,491 entitled, "Articles and Methods Directed to Personalized Therapy of Cancer," covering the co-administration of XCART-derived CAR T cells together with a personalized vaccine designed to enhance the effectiveness of the CAR T therapy.

"We believe our XCART platform technology has the potential to offer cancer patients substantial benefits over the existing standard of care and currently approved CAR T therapies. This is the first patent allowance of many that we expect to receive that will protect our XCART technology platform. We have pending patent applications that we expect will result in additional allowed claims for this important technology, and we expect to file additional applications as we generate data during our development program," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic. "This notice of allowance is a noteworthy milestone for our XCART program and demonstrates our overall commitment to protecting the innovation of our significantly differentiated, proprietary approach to personalized CAR T therapy."

The XCART technology platform is a significantly differentiated, proprietary approach to personalized CAR T lymphoma therapy targeting tumor-specific neoantigens that target independently of CD19 or other surface antigens that are common to both normal and malignant B-cells. It was designed to utilize an established screening technique to identify polypeptide domains that selectively bind to the unique B-cell receptor (BCR) on the surface of an individual lymphoma patient's malignant B-cell clones. This BCR-selective targeting domain is engineered into the antigen-binding domain of a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), creating the possibility of a CAR T treatment that should only recognize a given patient's malignant B-cell clones. XCART is currently in pre-clinical development for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and progressing toward IND-enabling studies.

