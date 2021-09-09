checkAd

SPI Energy Celebrates Roll-out of First Prototype of EdisonFuture Electric Pickup Truck - EF1-T

Addressing a Global Market Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that they have rolled out the first prototype of the EdisonFuture e-pickup truck, EF1-T, produced by EdisonFuture Motor ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary.

In early September, EdisonFuture eagerly celebrated a large milestone: the delivery of the prototype EF1-T e-pickup truck in Orange County, California. The EF1-T is the first product in a line of advanced all-electric pickup trucks incorporating EdisonFuture's vision for human-centered future transportation, revolutionizing how customers and vehicles interact. The prototype unveil and celebration allowed a hands-on experience of the EF1-T while showcasing the unique and innovative design elements incorporated into the conceptualization of this future pickup truck.

An ideal solution for utility and commercial customers, the EF1-T e-pickup trucks use a uniquely designed and patented solar mosaic technology that provides a stunning visual signature while also harnessing the power of the sun to recharge the batteries, enabling work vehicles to continuously charge while in the field.

The EF1-T standard model comes equipped with total power of 350 kilowatts (kW), or 470 horsepower (HP), while EdisonFuture's top of the line "Super" model offers 600kW, or 816HP. Investors can learn more about the EF1-T e-pickup truck here: www.edisonfuture.com.

"I'm very excited that we've produced our first prototype of the EF1-T, which we believe is the most innovative and efficient electric pickup truck ever designed. Our goal is to be a leader in sustainable transportation. We are addressing a global market growing at a CAGR of 25.8% that is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, according to Allied Market Research. We also have filed multiple patents to protect this exciting new technology," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.

