Skeena Announces $7 Million Flow-Through Financing

Skeena's CEO, Walter Coles Jr. commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ausenco as a new shareholder in the Company. It's another show of confidence in Eskay Creek as one of the best gold-silver mining projects in development in Canada and it aligns our respective companies as we work together to advance the project."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 346,364 flow-through shares at a price of C$20.21 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$7 million. This financing is facilitating the introduction of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc ("Ausenco") as a strategic investor in Skeena.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund exploration activities on the Company's projects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before September 17, 2021 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date. No finder's fees will be paid in connection with this Offering.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, the Company continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.