checkAd

Falcon Gold Acquires Ground in Great Burnt Copper-Gold Region, Central Newfoundland Belt

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 09:05  |  10   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 91 claims (the "Property") totaling 2,275 hectares located in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 91 claims (the "Property") totaling 2,275 hectares located in the Great Burnt base-metal rich greenstone belt in central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php) Recent drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV:SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt also hosts the South Pond A and B copper-gold zones and the End Zone copper prospect within a 14 km mineralized corridor.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Regional location of Falcon's Great Burnt copper property.

The Property

The Property is hosted within the Great Burnt greenstone belt (GBGB) which hosts Besshi-type massive sulphide deposits. These types of deposits generally occur in thick sequences of marine sedimentary rocks ranging from black shale to arkose to greywacke. Sulphide lenses can be several meters thick and extend for several kilometres. Besshi-type massive sulphide deposits are generally copper dominant and can contain precious metals such as gold and often contain cobalt. The Property is also located 4km west of the Crest Resources-Exploits Discovery joint venture project within the Exploits Subzone. The Exploits Subzone contains deep seated gold-bearing structures of the Dog Bay-Appleton Fault- GRUB Line deformation corridor that contains the high-grade Keats Gold Zone of New Found Gold.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Location of the Falcon Gold acquisition proximal to Spruce Ridge Resources.

Commentary

"We are extremely pleased to have acquired yet another land package that lies in a metal endowed greenstone belt of Central Newfoundland that has seen very little systematic exploration. This property not only has the potential to host important Exploits Subzone orogenic gold mineralization but also copper-rich massive sulphides that contain gold "said Karin Rayani, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Gold Corp. "We look forward to performing a high resolution airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over our entire property position and integrating mineralization trends and historical results to vector exploration efforts to those areas of high merit."

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falcon Gold Acquires Ground in Great Burnt Copper-Gold Region, Central Newfoundland Belt VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 91 claims (the "Property") totaling 2,275 hectares located in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrGreen Stream Holdings Inc. Releases Additional Information On Chuck's Vintage/ VGTel, Inc. Transaction
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWhite Metal Partner Noronex Commences 10,000 Metre Drilling Program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project, Namibia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrREPEAT – Metallica Metals Commences 4,000 Metre Drilling Program On Its Starr Gold-Silver Project, Thunder Bay Mining District
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:33 UhrMacDonald Mines Announce Changes in Management: Provides Exploration Results and Plans for Continued Exploration of its SPJ Property
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrValorem Advances 2021 Exploration On Black Dog Lake Gold Property, James Bay Area, Quebec, Canada
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOsino Provides Update on Development Studies at Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrHoney Badger Appoints New President
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrLakewood Exploration Reports High Grade Surface Samples, Including 1540 g/t Silver and 6.88% Copper; and 1410 g/t Silver 5.41% Copper at Eliza Silver Project in Nevada
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:50 UhrEndeavour Silver Completes Feasibility Study on the Terronera Project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Robust Economics Supported by Larger Mineral Reserves, Higher Annual Silver Production and Longer Mine Life; Video Webcast and Q&A at 7AM PDT (10AM EDT) Today
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrRadisson reports high grade gold intercepts including 25.68 g/t over 2.00 m, 8.20 g/t over 7.00 m, 24.80 g/t over 2.00 m and 10.02 g/t over 4.40 m from resource expansion drilling at the O’Brien project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten