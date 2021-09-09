checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 08:00  |   |   |   

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to provide the following update.Marten Hills Clearwater Farm-in …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to provide the following update.

Marten Hills Clearwater Farm-in Drilling

Marten Hills Clearwater wells 01-12-075-26W4 and 02-12-075-26W4 which were drilled, completed and tied into production infrastructure in late July, have now cleaned-up and flowed back drilling fluid lost during drilling operations. The wells are now flowing sales volumes and aggregate average production, post clean-up from both wells for the period 23 August to 31 August was 238 bopd.

i3 owns a 50% working interest in these wells and has the option under the associated farm-in agreement, previously announced on 5 May 2021, to participate in an additional 7 wells, at least 4 of which will be spud by 31 March 2022, which would see i3 earn 11.5 net sections of land (circa 29.4 km2) in the Marten Hills, Cadotte and West Dawson areas of the Clearwater play.

Wapiti Production Acquisition

The Company completed the Wapiti production acquisition on 20 July 2021, with a 1 April 2021 effective date. These assets were producing 230 boepd at the time of i3's acquisition. The Company completed both compression and well reactivations resulted in material production gains. Production from the assets more than doubled and during the month of August averaged 471 boepd, considerably higher than our initial expectation of circa 300 boepd.

Wapiti Elmworth Drilling

The second well in this drilling programme, 08-17-71-10W6, was spud on 9 Aug 2021. The well reached a total measured depth of 3,346m, at a maximum true vertical depth of 1,341m which included a 1,776m horizontal section in the targeted Dunvegan formation. The horizontal leg contacted excellent reservoir, ranging from 10-15% porosity with strong gas shows and oil staining. The well was drilled on time and on budget, and the rig was released on 21 August 2021. Stimulation, completion and production tie-in operations will shortly commence on both this well and well 09-17-071-10W6 (the first well drilled in this programme). These oil-weighted wells are expected to initially increase i3's production by approximately 175 boepd and are estimated to return the full investment in 1.3 years based on current commodity strip pricing.

Seite 1 von 3
i3 Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to provide the following update.Marten Hills Clearwater Farm-in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
Accesswire | Analysen